Koch Security Group expands services with Advanced Drone Surveillance

Koch Security Group, a provider of comprehensive security and investigative services in Oregon and Washington, is proud to announce the launch of its new Drone Surveillance Service. With the addition of Drone Surveillance, the company now provides clients with greater situational awareness and investigative support.

"Our mission has always been clear: to raise the standard of private security by providing unmatched professionalism, training, and real-world expertise," said Korey Koch, founder and CEO of Koch Security Group. "This new Drone Surveillance Service is a natural extension of that mission. It allows us to protect clients more effectively, whether monitoring large properties, conducting tactical operations, or supporting complex investigations."

The new Drone Surveillance Service is operated by FAA-certified professionals using cutting-edge UAV technology. These drones are equipped with thermal imaging and high-definition cameras, providing a tactical advantage in various scenarios:

Property Monitoring: Secure large areas with real-time aerial visibility.

Secure large areas with real-time aerial visibility. Tactical Support: Enhance safety and situational awareness during high-risk operations.

Enhance safety and situational awareness during high-risk operations. Active Investigations: Support surveillance and evidence collection with enhanced visuals.

To learn more about Koch Security Group's services or request a consultation, visit: www.kochsecuritygroup.com