MatrixSpace 360 Radar integrates Dell NativeEdge to boost smart city & safety initiatives

MatrixSpace announced that MatrixSpace 360 Radar is using Dell Technologies' AI-powered edge computing to enhance its radar sensor solutions.

"We needed a partner that could deliver the performance and reliability required for critical, real-time applications," said Dr. Nihar Nanda, Head of AI Products at MatrixSpace. "Dell NativeEdge met those needs perfectly, allowing us to accelerate our AI development, enhance user experiences, and get these life-saving solutions into the field faster."

The MatrixSpace 360 Radar combines edge computing architecture with scalable AI software, delivering real-time object detection and classification, simplified system management, and accelerated decision-making without relying on cloud processing. Powered by Dell NativeEdge, each interconnectable node provides a full 360-degree field of view to detect aircraft and small drones.

The City of Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) is among the first to deploy this integrated solution. Through a network of MatrixSpace 360 Radars powered by Dell NativeEdge, the department supports its "Drone as First Responder" (DFR) program. The system allows remotely piloted drones to be dispatched immediately to emergency scenes, helping to de-escalate incidents, locate suspects, and assist in search and rescue missions.

