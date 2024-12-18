Agentforce brings Vivint customer service teams 24/7 support

Salesforce today announced that Vivint, an NRG company and provider of smart home and security solutions, is leveraging Agentforce to augment its customer service teams and provide 24/7 autonomous agent support for customers.

An industry leader for 25 years, Vivint specializes in award-winning smart home and security systems featuring cutting-edge automation and smart energy integrations. The company has received more than 400 patents for its smart home products and features and currently serves over two million customers across the U.S. with an average of 14 smart home devices per household, industry-leading customer engagement, and an average customer lifespan of more than nine years.

A long-time Salesforce customer, Vivint selected Agentforce as a key support tool for its customer service teams due to its ability to respond to inputs, make decisions, and autonomously take action to assist customers with routine requests like troubleshooting common device errors. This allows Vivint’s human agents to focus on complex and critical customer concerns while ensuring that every customer receives the most relevant and efficient support for their unique needs.

Agentforce leverages existing knowledge bases to autonomously troubleshoot common issues. If Agentforce cannot resolve the issue within a predefined number of steps, it will seamlessly transfer the case to a human agent for further assistance. This integration will improve the customer experience by making service more convenient and efficient.

“The integration of Agentforce has provided an opportunity for transformational growth in our customer experience, augmenting our platform and service abilities in a way that has made an immediate positive impact,” said David Porter, Chief Operating Officer, Vivint. “Agentforce offers valuable support for our human agents by taking actions to help customers resolve simple needs while ensuring they receive the same award-winning customer service and support that millions of Vivint customers have come to expect. We believe that this integration will help us continue to revolutionize the smart home experience through elevated, simplified, and intuitive customer experiences.”

“AI agents represent a transformative leap in software, augmenting employees, enhancing customer experiences, and unlocking limitless digital labor for every industry,” said Adam Evans, EVP & GM, Salesforce AI. “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Vivint as it uses Agentforce to enhance customer service, drive business growth, and redefine the smart home experience.”