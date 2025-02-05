Intel 471 partners with the Retail and Hospitality ISAC

Intel 471 today announced that it is proud to continue its support of The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC), a partnership that enables Intel 471 to help safeguard the retail and hospitality industries.

Through its operationalized cyber threat intelligence (CTI) and expertise, Intel 471 enables organizations to proactively neutralize threats and mitigate risk, which enhances their overall security postures. Intel 471 will collaborate with RH-ISAC to secure some of the world’s biggest consumer brands, including leading retailers, hotels, restaurants, gaming casinos, consumer products, and travel companies.

RH-ISAC is a retail and hospitality-focused cyber intelligence community that serves as a trusted source for sharing timely and actionable cyber threat intelligence, best practices, and incident response guidance for the retail and hospitality industries. RH-ISAC delivers both strategic and tactical information through sharing channels, routine threat briefings, workshops, and webinars. Since 2014, the community has committed to helping retail and hospitality organizations become more empowered and effective in fighting cyber threats and reducing their overall business risk.

“As customer-focused industries, retail and hospitality are high-reward targets for cybercriminals. At Intel 471, our cyber intelligence-driven solutions deliver a robust security posture based on controls and detections that are aligned and prioritized to real-world threats. Our global team augments our automated data collection with extensive research into threat actors, who look to exploit interactions between hotels and retail companies and their customers for malicious activities,” said Brandon Hoffman, Chief Strategy Officer at Intel 471. “Partnering with the RH-ISAC advances our role in helping secure such critical industries, improve their cybersecurity posture and ultimately protect their customers from damaging cyber attacks.”

“RH-ISAC is excited to have Intel 471 as an Associate Member and we look forward to working with them to enhance the security in the retail and hospitality industries,” said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC.