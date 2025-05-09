Security Guard Charged With Murder After Fatal Campus Shooting at LA's Spartan College

The security guard usually arrived at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology to the sound of planes roaring overhead.

He began his shift later in the day at the campus near Los Angeles International Airport, according to students, and wore a blue, collared shirt as part of his uniform.

But on Friday, the guard, later identified as 40-year-old Jesse Figueroa, was allegedly armed with a handgun that he used to shoot two women — one of them fatally, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office charged Figueroa on Tuesday with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm with prior violent convictions and possession of a firearm by a felon with prior convictions.

The victims, both employees at the college, were shot inside an administrative building, authorities say. One woman — who was wounded but survived — worked in the admissions office. The other was Cameisha Clark, who had recently been promoted to dean of student affairs, according to her family.

Arriving officers found the two wounded women breathing and still conscious. They were taken to local hospitals while police searched the campus for the shooter.

Figueroa fled the scene in his car and was taken into custody less than three hours later in Koreatown, authorities say.

One shooting victim remains in the hospital. But Clark died from her injuries Monday at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to her family. She was 35.

Clark arrived in California several years ago to further her career, according to her family, who called her a trailblazer and inspiration.

"Cameisha was the most compassionate, loving and fiercely loyal person," her family said in a statement. "She was a radiant, joyful, driven, and compassionate woman who touched countless lives across the country from her hometown of Atlanta, GA, to LA."

Her family said her legacy should not be defined by her death but "by the extraordinary way she lived."

Clark earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and her master's degree and educational doctorate in higher education from Clark Atlanta University, according to the school, which recently featured her in an "alumni spotlight" post on social media.

"Cameisha uplifted everyone fortunate enough to cross her path," her family said. "Her leadership, integrity, and deep sense of purpose helped shape futures of countless students from the campus of Clark Atlanta University to Spartan College. She believed in the potential of others even when they could not yet see it in themselves."

Authorities confirmed Figueroa worked as a security guard for a third-party company at the Inglewood campus, but have not revealed a possible motive. Inglewood Mayor James Butts called the episode an act of "workplace violence" and not a random shooting.

Spartan College Campus President Chris Becker said the school is cooperating with the investigation.

"We are deeply saddened and upset by what transpired," Becker said over the weekend, adding that counseling services and support were being arranged for students and staff.

On Wednesday, there was little indication of the shooting from outside the college property. School officials would not say whether there was a memorial on the campus to honor the shooting victims.

Students said they saw Clark on campus from time to time and she would say hello as they made their way between the industrial buildings.

"It's really tragic," a student who identified himself only as Hector said from the sidewalk outside the administrative building.

Since the shooting, security has increased at the campus and classes remain in session, other students said.

Figueroa was convicted of robbery in 2007, records show. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making a criminal threat in the same case, but those charges were dismissed due to a plea deal, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege Figueroa used a handgun to cause great bodily injury or death. Gun sentencing enhancements carry an additional penalty of 25 years to life in state prison for each offense.

"Any student, faculty member or employee should feel safe and secure going to school," Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement announcing the charges.

