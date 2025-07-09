Raptor Technologies expands CRG partnership to deliver indoor mapping for schools

Raptor Technologies today announced an expanded partnership with Critical Response Group (CRG), a leader in critical incident mapping data. This collaboration brings indoor mapping capabilities to the Raptor Emergency Management solution, strengthening school safety and emergency response.

Through this partnership, schools using Raptor Badge Alert or Raptor Emergency Management with Indoor Location will gain access to custom maps that improve emergency response and situational awareness. Displayed digitally in the Raptor platform, these maps give first responders and school staff precise, real-time location details during an emergency, whether alerts are initiated via Raptor’s Badge Alert wearable badge or the Raptor Alert app.

“By partnering with CRG, we are delivering highly secure and effective emergency management solutions for K-12 schools,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “Our commitment to U.S.-produced mapping and devices underscores our dedication to protecting sensitive school data and supporting the safety of every school community.”

“We’re proud to provide schools and first responders with U.S.-produced indoor mapping solutions that support fast, confident decision-making during critical incidents,” said Mike Rodgers, CEO of Critical Response Group. “Expanding our collaboration with Raptor ensures that trusted, actionable maps are accessible exactly where they’re needed most.”