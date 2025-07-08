Liberty Hill ISD partners with Raptor Technologies to enhance school emergency response

Raptor Technologies announced its partnership with Liberty Hill Independent School District to implement Raptor Badge Alert, a wearable panic alert system fully integrated into a school emergency management platform.

The district will deploy Raptor Badge Alert across all campuses, equipping staff with a way to initiate emergency alerts and improving real-time communication with first responders. Raptor Badge Alert is a fully managed, end-to-end solution built for K-12 schools. It delivers scalable, compliant emergency response technology to help school districts meet safety mandates and respond quickly to critical incidents.

"When we partnered with Raptor Technologies to pilot their Raptor Badge Alert system, we expected it would enhance our emergency response capabilities. What impressed us most was how intuitively our staff adopted the technology from day one,” said Joe Taveras, PMP, LHISD District Safety & Emergency Operations Coordinator. “The three-click activation allows our team to call for assistance while keeping their focus on students. The location mapping feature eliminates guesswork for responders, and importantly, it ensures even our substitute teachers are fully integrated into our safety protocols. The technology delivers exceptional value for our investment and has become a key part of our daily operations."

Raptor Badge Alert is a wearable, one-button panic alert system that connects directly to Raptor’s Emergency Management platform. It enables staff to discreetly signal help, sending critical alert data, including location and type of emergency, to administrators, security personnel, and 911-connected first responders.

“We’re proud to support Liberty Hill ISD with a fully integrated, scalable emergency solution,” said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer at Raptor Technologies. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to keeping students and staff safe.”

To further expand coverage, Liberty Hill ISD is also using Vivi’s Emergency Visual Notification technology integrated with Raptor Emergency Management. This integration instantly broadcasts alert messages across classroom and campus screens when an alert is initiated, ensuring students, staff, and visitors receive clear, timely instructions during emergencies—regardless of their location on campus.

