Raptor Technologies expands school safety capabilities with new access control integrations

Raptor Technologies announced today its latest software integrations with Rhombus and Kisi, two prominent access control providers for K-12 schools. These integrations further enhance the functionality of the Raptor Emergency Management System, enabling real-time, automated physical security measures during emergencies to better protect students, staff, and campuses.

Schools can now leverage these integrations to initiate immediate lockdowns and manage building access directly through Raptor’s secure cloud-based panic alert and emergency management platform.

Enhanced School Safety Through Automation

Rapid and precise action during emergencies is critical. The integration of Rhombus and Kisi with Raptor Alert empowers schools to streamline their emergency responses with advanced automation and control tools:

Rhombus Integration: Schools using Rhombus can initiate immediate facility lockdowns when an alert is initiated through Raptor Alert or with the Raptor Badge Alert, activating door locks and blocking unauthorized access. Rhombus also offers video verification and enhanced device visibility, giving administrators and first responders comprehensive situational awareness.

Kisi Integration: When a lockdown is initiated from Raptor Alert or Raptor Badge Alert, Kisi automatically executes a lockdown event, locking selected doors, suspending access schedules, and preventing unauthorized entry. This feature gives administrators more control over building access during critical moments.

“These integrations mark a significant step forward in creating safe and secure environments for learning,” said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer. “By incorporating physical access control into our emergency management platform, we deliver faster and more reliable responses, helping protect our schools when it matters most.”

Key Advantages for Schools

The integrations with Rhombus and Kisi bring significant benefits designed to improve the overall safety and efficiency of emergency procedures, including:

Automated Lockdowns: Quickly secure key access points during emergencies with a single system command.

Streamlined Emergency Management: Integrate door controls seamlessly into the school’s broader response protocols.

Accelerated Response Times: Reduce the time it takes to implement physical security measures during high-stress events.

Improved Visibility: Maintain centralized access control and situational awareness through Raptor’s robust Emergency Management system.

Availability

These integrations are now available to Raptor Alert customers who are using Rhombus or Kisi systems. Schools wishing to implement the new features can complete setup through additional configuration and the use of partner credentials.

For more details on how Raptor Technologies continues to elevate school safety, visit https://raptortech.com/.