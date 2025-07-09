CENTEGIX expands Platform Partner Program to over 80 integrations

CENTEGIX announced the expansion of its CENTEGIX Platform Partner Program, which integrates third-party safety technologies into the CENTEGIX Safety Platform. The program turns the Safety Platform into a central hub that connects access control, video surveillance, mass notification, and public safety systems.

With more than 15 million people across 15,000+ locations already protected by CENTEGIX, the Platform Partner Program extends that protection by integrating 3rd-party systems into a single platform.

This interoperability strengthens each component, enabling faster, more coordinated emergency response and providing organizations and public safety teams with greater control and situational awareness during critical incidents.

Breaking Down Silos in School and Workplace Safety

In many institutions, safety technologies may operate in silos—each functioning independently with little coordination. These gaps and manual "hand-offs" between systems can lead to critical delays in emergency situations.

The Platform Partner enables interoperability between the solutions already used in schools, hospitals, government buildings, and by public safety.

Through real-time data sharing and alert orchestration, the CENTEGIX Safety Platform enables users to:

Automate communications with rich, contextual information.

Activate dynamic maps and real-time location data for increased situational awareness.

Compress time by immediately delivering critical details—who, where, and what—to 911 and first responders.

Centralize control of alerts for faster coordination and clearer communication.

Accelerate emergency response by eliminating manual system handoffs.

"CENTEGIX has been a leader in integrating safety technologies since day one," said Vince Zappa, Chief Product Officer, CENTEGIX. "The Platform Partner Program makes every safety investment work harder by orchestrating with the CENTEGIX Safety Platform."

The Platform Partner Program is designed to benefit both customers and participating technology providers. For customers, it offers a higher return on investment by maximizing the value of existing safety investments. For safety technology partners, it unlocks new market opportunities and customer value through integration with CENTEGIX's Safety Platform and new co-marketing opportunities.

"We're building a safety ecosystem that reflects the real-world needs of today's institutions—they want safety technology that is interconnected, fast, and flexible," said Zappa. "This isn't just integration. It's supporting collaboration with purpose."

Interested technology providers can learn more and apply at https://www.centegix.com/safety-network-integrations/.