CENTEGIX report finds that security training and tech are making a difference in school safety

CENTEGIX today released its 2025 School Safety Trends Report, a comprehensive analysis of school safety available in the wearable panic button market. The report identifies and outlines the top tech and legislative movements relevant to school safety in the U.S. and draws on data collected in the 2024/2025 school year through the CENTEGIX Safety Platform, including more than 265,000 incidents of CrisisAlert use.

Key 2025 Report Findings Include:

Most safety incidents occur outside of the classroom, underscoring the importance of campus-wide coverage. Nearly 60% of incidents occurred outside the classroom in spaces like hallways, parking lots, and sports fields, highlighting the importance of precise location information in reducing response times.

Data-informed school safety decisions are driving positive change. Districts are leveraging alert data to reduce suspensions, optimize staffing, deploy resources, guide professional development, and build community trust. Behavioral incidents accounted for 88% of all alerts, reinforcing the system's value in managing day-to-day safety. In Missouri's Normandy Schools, for example, suspensions dropped by 81% over three years, a shift attributed to proactive, data-informed de-escalation.

Digital mapping legislation is accelerating nationwide. With 23 states passing or introducing legislation mandating digital campus mapping, more district leaders and legislators are recognizing the value of precise location information in improving emergency response times and situational awareness for responders. Studies have shown that a significant number of life-threatening emergencies occur on school campuses each year, highlighting how critical it is for first responders to have situational awareness of the location of the emergency and the nearest safety devices.

Integrated safety systems are now expected. Districts and policymakers are demanding interoperable safety solutions that work seamlessly to facilitate a safety ecosystem, from visitor management solutions and access control to video surveillance and intercoms.

"We're working with hundreds of K-12 districts across the country to protect schools by providing the most comprehensive, proven safety technology every day," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "Superintendents are increasingly framing safety as a strategic priority and the foundation of an environment conducive to teaching and learning."

