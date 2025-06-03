CENTEGIX announces Visitor Management for school safety

CENTEGIX today announced the launch of its completely reimagined Visitor Management Solution. CENTEGIX Visitor Management is available both as a standalone solution and at no additional cost to all CENTEGIX Safety Platform customers.

Benefits for Visitors: Save Time and Check-In Anywhere

Self Check-in: Visitors can now check in using a smartphone via QR codes, eliminating lines and minimizing wait times.

Digital Visitor Pass: Guests receive a secure, scannable digital credential, making it easier to navigate campus access points.

Check-In Anywhere: Flexible kiosk deployments enable self-service check-in stations so visitors can check in anywhere, from the front office to the athletic field.

Benefits for School Administration: Greater Efficiency and Control

Reduce Front Office Workload: Self-serve check-in enables visitors to scan IDs, print badges, and log visits in seconds, without requiring time from front office staff. Visitor Alerts focus staff attention on flagged visitors.

Easy Set-up Anywhere: With kiosk setup and cloud-based, wireless printing, visitor check-in can be done anywhere on campus.

Real-time Alerts of Flagged Visitors: Visitor IDs are instantly checked against the National Sex Offender Registry and custom "no-go" lists.

Configurable Check-in Workflows: Powerful admin console enables dynamic check-in workflows with customizable questionnaires and document requirements, configurable kiosk and site branding, and multi-tiered role-based access management.

Live Dashboards and Analytics: Intuitive dashboards give administrators real-time visibility into campus visitors to track visitor volume, volunteer and contractor hours, and generate insights to optimize campus safety protocols.

Easily Manage Volunteers: Screen volunteers and record volunteer time from our easy-to-use console.

Automatic Record Keeping: Our SIS Integration enables real-time syncing with Student Information Systems, including PowerSchool and OneRoster, enabling accurate attendance and visitor records. Our write-back capability to PowerSchool helps administrators save time in maintaining student records.

"By embedding it into our platform alongside CrisisAlert and Safety Blueprint, we've created the foundation for future innovation—enabling us to continue delivering safety solutions that evolve with our customers' needs," said Vince Zappa, Chief Product Officer, CENTEGIX.

CENTEGIX will host a webinar introducing the new Visitor Management solution on June 18th at 1:30pm EST. Register here.