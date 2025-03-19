SARA implementation boosts safety in all Pulaski County schools

In a significant stride towards enhancing safety measures, Pulaski County Public Schools has successfully implemented Status Solutions' Advanced Situational Awareness (SARA) platform across all its schools. This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the district's ongoing commitment to safeguarding its students, teachers, staff, and visitors.

Status Solutions, a pioneer in cutting-edge situational awareness and life safety technology, has been a trusted partner of Pulaski County Administration and IT since 2015. This expanded partnership builds upon their established relationship, extending the use of Status Solutions' innovative solutions to fortify the safety and security of the Pulaski County Public School System.

Rob Graham, Superintendent of Schools, emphasized, "I firmly believe that a safe and nurturing environment is the foundation of quality education. Through our partnership with Status Solutions and the integration of their situational awareness platform, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our students and staff. This collaboration is a significant step towards instilling a sense of peace and comfort for our teachers, students, and their families."

This joint effort aligns seamlessly with the unified vision of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and Pulaski County School Board, which aims to establish the district as a beacon of safety within the region. By adopting Status Solutions' platform technology, the district is ready to establish a fresh benchmark for safety in education, further solidifying its reputation for excellence in security and care.

Mike Mooney, Board of Supervisors and School Safety Committee Member, expressed his enthusiasm about the extended partnership, stating, "The prosperity of our County lies in the well-being and development of our youth, and we are steadfast in our commitment to student safety and ensuring that the Pulaski County Public School System is the safest division in the region. This is in part made possible through the trusted partnership we have had for numerous years with Status Solutions and their shared values in helping us to reach an even higher level of teacher and student safety.

An exciting aspect of these efforts is the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's involvement. The Chamber will help to educate its members on Status Solutions Network's benefits and how they support schools. Executive Director Samantha Edwards stated, "Safety is the foundation of a strong community, and when businesses come together to support our schools, everyone benefits. The Chamber is proud to play a role in this effort and invites the business community to join us in making a lasting impact on school safety."

The Status Solutions Network, a digital marketing venture aimed at financing safety initiatives in schools, will be instrumental in this initiative. Local businesses will have the opportunity to acquire sponsorship opportunities and gain visibility in the Status Solutions Network Directory. Subsequently, community members, including students, educators, and families, are urged to support these businesses, establishing a reciprocal cycle of backing that benefits all parties involved.

"We are driven by the belief that every child deserves to learn in a safe environment," Amy Jeffs, President of Status Solutions, affirmed. "Through our innovative funding model and the Status Solutions Network, we are wholeheartedly dedicated to fostering a space where students, educators, and staff can excel. Our mission to safeguard schools is about more than just providing solutions—it's about equipping communities with the resources they require to take proactive measures and secure a promising future for their children while building an ecosystem of mutual benefit in every community."

Status Solutions' partnership with the support of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Pulaski County School Board, and the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is setting a new standard for safety in education and in the broader community. The Chamber promotes local businesses to join them in this important endeavor through Status Solutions Network, further strengthening the collective efforts to ensure the safety and prosperity of Pulaski youth. Through these efforts, a promising future for Pulaski County children is being cemented, grounded in security, care, and excellence with an invitation to all community stakeholders to join in.