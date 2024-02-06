Deepwatch bolsters executive team and Hires First General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer

TAMPA, FL – February 6, 2023 — Deepwatch today announced that Shane McGee has joined its executive team as General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer. In this role, McGee will be primarily responsible for establishing and maintaining the company’s legal function as well as building its privacy program to help better protect Deepwatch and its customers.

“As we continue to grow Deepwatch, we are increasingly supporting customers and their data globally,” said Charlie Thomas, CEO of Deepwatch. “Shane’s experience in leading legal and privacy functions within global cybersecurity organizations will be important to the success of Deepwatch as we navigate complex legal, regulatory and privacy topics.”

McGee brings more than 25 years of legal experience to Deepwatch, including the last seven years where he served as the General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer for Cofense, a leading email security provider. In that role, McGee built and managed the company’s legal, privacy and compliance functions and established inward and outward-facing privacy programs.

He was also responsible for guiding the company’s transition to a cloud-based email security solution and facilitated the acquisition and integration of a company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies.

“As cyber criminals continue to become more sophisticated, companies’ ability to detect and respond quickly and consistently is critical to staying cyber resilient, and Deepwatch and its managed security platform are leading the charge,” said McGee. “I’m excited to join such an important organization, to lead the advancement of its legal and privacy functions, and to help Deepwatch continue to grow.”

Prior to Cofense, McGee served as General Counsel & VP of Legal Affairs for Mandiant, where he built the company’s legal department to support its rapidly growing cybersecurity business before eventually helping facilitate the sale of the company to FireEye for more than $1 Billion. He then spent the next three-and-a-half years serving as FireEye’s General Counsel, Global Services and Cloud Solutions, and later its Chief Privacy Officer.

McGee has also been a partner and the leader of SNR Denton’s U.S. Internet and Data Protection practice where he counseled clients on a wide range of information security, privacy, Internet enforcement, electronic discovery, technology, corporate and transactional issues.