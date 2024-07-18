AppOmni brings aboard industry veteran Joel Wallenstrom

AppOmni today announced that industry veteran Joel Wallenstrom joins the company as General Manager. In this new role, Joel will lead a united function that brings together the Product, Engineering, and Customer Success disciplines. His appointment aims to elevate AppOmni for business-critical SaaS security.

“This appointment represents a new level of scale and innovation for AppOmni—the excellence of our technology professionals in diverse disciplines can now be harnessed for greater collaboration than ever before,” said CEO and co-founder, Brendan O’Connor. “We welcome Joel to our management team, and we look forward to building on our market momentum together.”

Joel brings a unique set of credentials to his new role. He was previously CEO of Wickr, a secure communications provider that was acquired by Amazon Web Services (AWS). He led the transformation of the company’s key offering from a consumer messaging app to an end-to-end encrypted collaboration platform used by Fortune 100 companies and critical commands across the Five Eyes and NATO allies.

Previously, he served as President & CEO of iSEC Partners, a professional services firm highly respected for its cutting-edge independent security research and incident response in high-profile cyber cases. In 2010, security consulting firm NCC Group acquired iSEC Partners, and he subsequently served as GM of North America for the parent company. During this period, NCC Group acquired leading security players, notably Matasano, Intrepidus, FOX-IT and VSR. He began his career in tech security in late 1999 as Director for Strategic Alliances, @stake, one of the first information security providers.

“Throughout my career in cybersecurity, I was often struck by the prevalence of critical vulnerabilities that came from misconfigurations; it happened in every deployment, even the sophisticated infrastructures within the Fortune 100,” Wallenstrom noted. “Since then, as an advisor to AppOmni, I’ve seen how SaaS security is prioritized by only a handful of security-savvy organizations. This is the next big battle in information security, and our adversaries well understand these attack vectors. It is absolutely vital that we get in front of this issue now, and I’m proud to join a team that is leading the way in doing just that.”