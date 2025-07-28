SIA Opens Nominations for 2025 “25 on the RISE” Awards

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has opened the call for nominations for the third annual 25 on the RISE Awards—a program presented by SIA’s RISE community for emerging security leaders with the generous support of Genetec and HID. Each year, this initiative honors 25 security leaders of today and tomorrow for their impactful contributions to advancing the security industry.

The 2025 class of 25 on the RISE honorees will be recognized during a special award ceremony at Securing New Ground, the security industry’s executive conference, taking place Oct. 14-15 in New York City.

“The 25 on the RISE Awards are a unique way to celebrate security’s rising stars and the inspiring leaders who are transforming our industry and its diversity, innovation, and impact at work, in their companies, and in their communities,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA is proud to present this special award program for the third year and looks forward to recognizing the next class of talented awardees at SNG.”

SIA 25 on the RISE Awards nominations are open to security industry professionals who are under 40 or who have fewer than two years of experience in the industry. Awardees will be recognized in six categories:

Innovation: Awarded to individuals who demonstrate thought leadership surrounding new security technology and reimagine traditional approaches to strategic management

Culture: Awarded to individuals who are committed to elevating diversity, equity, and inclusion and/or corporate social responsibility by creating impactful change within the security industry

Growth: Awarded to individuals who have made significant progress towards developing, implementing, and streamlining business-related programs to create a competitive advantage and achieve success

Branding: Awarded to individuals who excel in content creation and authentic personal branding to build a unique value proposition and gain influence for themselves and/or their companies

Frontline: Awarded to individuals actively and physically in the field who are going above and beyond to provide customer service/installation in the security industry

Leadership: Awarded to individuals in management who possess outstanding leadership qualities and set an example for others to follow, demonstrating the ability to inspire others, effectively lead teams, and cultivate new leadership by creating opportunities for personal and professional growth

Nominations for this year’s SIA 25 on the RISE program will be accepted until Sunday, Aug. 31. Learn more and submit a nomination.

SIA RISE is a community that fosters the careers of young professionals in the security industry. In addition to the 25 on the RISE program, SIA RISE’s offerings include an annual scholarship to further young talent’s education and career goals; fun in-person and virtual networking events for young professionals; the Talent Inclusion Mentorship Education (TIME) program for early and mid-career professionals; career growth webinars and trade show education tracks; and the annual AcceleRISE conference, an event designed to ignite new thinking, strengthen leadership, and sharpen business acumen in young security talent and taking place Aug. 4-6 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The SIA RISE community is open to all employees at SIA member companies who are young professionals under 40 or have been in the security industry for under two years; learn more and sign up to join.