Crum & Forster promotes Chris Livingston to Deputy Chief Information Security Officer

Crum & Forster (C&F) announces the promotion of Chris Livingston to Deputy Chief Information Security Officer (Deputy CISO). In this new role, Chris will play a key part in advancing the company's cybersecurity strategy, overseeing critical security functions, and ensuring the continued protection of business operations and client data.

Chris joined C&F in June 2022 as Business Information Security Officer, where he successfully led initiatives to enhance the company's cybersecurity posture by mitigating risks and aligning security efforts with business objectives. In his time with C&F, he has been instrumental in developing and onboarding a world-class cloud and applications security program and an exceptional third-party risk management program. His efforts have strengthened C&F's security framework while fostering collaboration and innovation across business units.

"Chris's expertise, leadership, and strategic vision have been instrumental in advancing C&F's cybersecurity initiatives," said Christopher Holden, Chief Information Security Officer for Crum & Forster. "In addition to expanding his responsibilities for the oversight of key security operations, Chris will direct the Security Operations and Engineering team and the Identity and Access Management team."

As Deputy CISO, Chris will further strengthen security operations and bolster C&F's position as a great company to work with. His promotion reflects C&F's commitment to recognizing and advancing top talent.

Among his many credentials, Chris holds CISSP and ITIL v.3 Foundation certifications. He earned an M.S. in Information Security Management from Stevens Institute of Technology and a B.S. in Management Information Systems and Economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is currently pursuing an MBA from St. Joseph's University.