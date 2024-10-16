EchoMark unveils image watermarking for advanced visual content security

EchoMark announced today the launch of forensic image watermarking, a secure way to share images in business.

EchoMark implemented forensic watermarking of email communications and text-based documents using steganography. Now, EchoMark is bringing the same protection to images. Utilizing AI and machine learning, EchoMark’s image watermarking technology applies subtle, invisible watermarks to protect visual content across a wide range of use cases.

These watermarks exist beyond the confines of human perception and allow for every image to be personalized for each recipient. With EchoMark, it is easy to identify the source of an insider leak. The known presence of these individualized watermarks can also help prevent leaks from ever happening. Examples include:

Confidential internal product designs and financial charts can now include invisible watermarks personalized for each recipient, so if an employee leaks or steals that information, its source can easily be traced.

Government agencies dealing with classified visual content, such as satellite photos or sensitive reconnaissance images, can further safeguard confidential information.

In the media, entertainment, and publishing industries, pre-publication proofs, promotional stills, and other artistic renderings can now be shielded from leaks that could impact box office viewership and reviews.

“Our image watermarking technology represents a significant leap forward in visual content security,” said Troy Batterberry, CEO and co-founder of EchoMark. “In an era where visual information is easily shared and manipulated, it is crucial to have robust, imperceptible, and AI-driven solutions that protect against unauthorized use and distribution. With Chroma and Luma, EchoMark continues to lead the way in safeguarding sensitive information.”

EchoMark’s image watermarking uses two steganographic techniques, Chroma and Luma:

Chroma subtly alters color shades, embedding a secure, invisible digital fingerprint. Luma makes near-invisible adjustments to the edges and lines within an image.

EchoMark’s advanced image watermarking technology is now available. To learn more about Chroma, Luma, and EchoMark’s other offerings, visit https://www.echomark.com.