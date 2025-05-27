Veritone signs agreement with Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for AI redaction technology

Veritone, Inc., today announced a multi-year agreement with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) for the deployment of Veritone’s redaction software, part of its Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS) suite.

RCSO, one of the largest sheriff’s departments in the United States, will leverage Veritone Redact software to accelerate and streamline the process of audio, video, and image redaction and reduce the administrative burden on agency personnel and associated costs.

“This partnership with Riverside County reinforces our mission to empower public safety agencies with scalable, cost-effective, and impactful AI solutions,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “As the demand for transparency and timely evidence disclosure increases, Veritone Redact helps departments like RCSO to meet public expectations without compromising operational efficiency or privacy rights.”

Veritone Redact, a key application within the iDEMS suite, enables agencies to automatically identify and redact sensitive content, including faces, license plates, and other personally identifiable information, across bodycam, dashcam, CCTV, interview footage, and other digital evidence.

To learn more about Veritone Redact, visit https://www.veritone.com/applications/redact/.