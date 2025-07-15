TRENDnet donates over $225,000 of networking equipment to those affected by LA Fires

TRENDnet has partnered with the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Masons of California and the American Red Cross to donate and distribute 5,000 essential computer networking products, valued at more than $225,000 total, including wireless routers, wireless adapters, access points, and network switches, to the victims of the LA Fires.

As fire containment continues and rebuilding efforts begin, TRENDnet is offering local residents and small businesses essential networking equipment to assist in reestablishing wireless connectivity for Internet access. Internet connectivity is crucial in the daily lives of nearly all individuals and day-to-day operations for businesses, but even more so during a disaster or emergency situation.

“The devastation caused by the LA Fires has affected a countless number of people, and we believe it is our duty to step up and help. TRENDnet is committed to standing with our local communities and supporting those in need,” said Pei Huang, CEO at TRENDnet. “As individuals and businesses begin to rebuild, we hope that our donations will provide some comfort and relief during these challenging times.”

The following TRENDnet computer networking items will be available to those affected by the LA Fires. To make a request for donation items, individuals and businesses can reach out to the Prince Hall Grand Lodge Masons of California at 951-395-4380.

AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System (TEW-830MDR2K)

AC1200 Dual Band WiFi EasyMesh Router Kit (TEW-832MDR2K)

AC1200 Dual Band WiFi Router (TEW-831DR)

AC1900 High Power Dual Band Wireless USB Adapter (TEW-809UB)

AC1300 Dual Band PoE Indoor Wireless Access Point (TEW-823DAP)

8-Port Gigabit Desktop Switch (TEG-S83)

24-Port Gigabit GREENnet Desktop Switch (TEG-S24DG)

“We deeply value our partnership with TRENDnet and their generous donation, which will help restore critical connectivity for individuals, families, and small businesses in need,” said Maurice Paschall, Chairman of Publicity and Public Relations for The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of the State of California, Inc. “We are also sincerely grateful to the American Red Cross for connecting us with TRENDnet and giving the Prince Hall Masons yet another opportunity to serve, support, and uplift the communities we proudly call home.”