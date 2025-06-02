AMG Systems announces the Net-Hawk IP Network Monitoring System

AMG Systems of the United Kingdom and USA introduced the Net-Hawk IP Network Monitoring System. The AMG Net-Hawk software system provides complete visibility into the status and performance of network devices, servers, and any device on an IP network. With advanced custom monitors for AMG switches, the status and operation of each device can be fully monitored.

Net-Hawk by AMG is a comprehensive end-to-end network monitoring and management solution that offers detailed visibility into every aspect of network infrastructure, including end devices such as servers, cameras, and access control panels. Monitoring is performed through a range of configurable monitors, providing insight into both the hardware and the application stack.

Net-Hawk is vendor agnostic, making it ideal for multivendor platforms; if it has an IP address, it can be monitored. Additionally, Net-Hawk allows complete management of an entire network from a centralized platform, including the remote control of ports with or without POE, configuration backup and auditing, as well as remote configuration deployment.

Steve Clarke, AMG's Managing Director, says, “With today’s networks growing in scope, monitoring the network’s operation is paramount. By introducing Net-Hawk, we can provide that option to the users of our equipment, enabling them to monitor operations for all other devices on that network."

Tom Exley, AMG Technical Director, adds, “Net-Hawk Config Management allows for flexible network configuration, configuration backup, remote control (i.e., reboot a camera), configuration auditing, and mass configuration deployment and firmware upgrade. Network device replacement can be configured using config backups with a replacement switch, eliminating the need for experienced network personnel to visit physical locations.”

“Our Net-Hawk System continues our quality standard and solidifies our leadership technology role in the market. Our sales and engineering teams reviewed the available options, identified the necessary features for our network monitoring system, and enhanced Net-Hawk accordingly. We believe in the quality and stand behind all our products with lifetime support,” adds Frank Haight, AMG VP of Marketing.

AMG believes having products in stock, being fully supported by the AMG design team, and being covered by the AMG Lifetime Warranty gives AMG customers worldwide a measurable advantage in today’s competitive marketplace.

Full product line details are available at www.amgsystems.com. Call direct at +44 (0)1767 600777 or, in the US, 1-855-AMGPOE1, or email [email protected] for details.