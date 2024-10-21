Getac partners with T-Mobile to certify rugged devices on the T-Mobile network

Maximized Productivity and Efficiency

Combining Getac's expertise in creating durable, high-performance computing solutions with T-Mobile's advanced and expansive 5G network helps ensure that critical tasks can be performed, whether it's in remote construction sites, disaster zones where emergency response teams need to coordinate in real time, or industrial manufacturing plants where monitoring and automation are essential to maintain safety and productivity.

Beyond just enhancing connectivity, this collaboration optimizes overall device performance, allowing users to run complex applications, access real-time data through network-driven priority and preemption (available on qualifying plans), and communicate seamlessly, all while maintaining the resilience and reliability of Getac's rugged devices.

"Connectivity is undeniably crucial for professionals operating devices in the most challenging environments, and we believe this relationship with T-Mobile will provide our customers with the network reliability and enhanced data speeds they require to be more efficient," said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "With this certification from T-Mobile, Getac is proud to offer unmatched solutions that guarantee both safety and reliable connectivity, regardless of the conditions. We look forward to our continued work and what we can accomplish together in the future."