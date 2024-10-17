Getac partners with Flock Safety to deliver public safety solutions for law enforcement

Getac Technology Corporation today announced it has partnered with Flock Safety to deliver comprehensive public safety solutions by integrating Getac's rugged video devices and Flock Safety's advanced License Plate Recognition (LPR) platform and Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) software, FlockOS.

Through this partnership, Getac and Flock Safety will provide law enforcement agencies with a powerful suite of tools to enhance public safety and improve crime prevention. Getac's rugged body-worn camera and in-car cameras will feed directly into the FlockOS platform, enabling real-time crime analysis and rapid response. The investigative analytics in FlockOS will leverage the aggregated data from Getac's rugged devices to provide actionable intelligence, helping law enforcement agencies make informed decisions and respond effectively to incidents.

This seamless integration will enhance situational awareness, improve crime prevention and detection, and streamline operations.

"Getac is pleased to partner with the industry-leading company in license plate technology and Real Time Crime Center software," said Mike McMahon, President, Getac North America. "Our rugged devices and mobile video devices will add inherent value by providing GPS and situational awareness data that will feed into the FlockOS system."

Law enforcement faces increasing demands and resource constraints, coupled with the complexity of modern crime. By consolidating disparate data sources from various cameras and systems, officers can gain a comprehensive overview of incidents and identify patterns and trends, leading to more informed decisions. This collaboration will help empower officers to be more proactive, efficient, and effective in their work, helping combat crime and enhancing public safety.

"At Flock Safety, we're constantly innovating to better serve our mission of building safer communities, and that means forging partnerships with other leaders in the industry," said Bailey Quintrell, Chief Strategy Officer of Flock Safety. "Partnering with Getac will provide officers with a seamless real-time response experience and advanced analytics to supercharge investigations. Together, we're transforming how agencies can prevent and respond to crime."

Getac and Flock Safety will be showcasing their joint solution at the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how the integration of Getac's rugged devices and Flock Safety's LPR technology can enhance public safety and improve law enforcement operations.

Representatives from the two companies will be available to showcase their products in Flock Safety Booth #513 and Getac Booth #1311 in the exhibit hall on October 20-22.

