Fast Guard Service launches nationwide Mobile Surveillance Division

As security threats grow more complex across construction zones, energy facilities, and public infrastructure, Fast Guard Service announces the official launch of its Mobile Surveillance Division, offering on-demand, rapidly deployed camera systems nationwide for enterprise and government clients.

Expanded capabilities include mobile surveillance trailers and tower units outfitted with AI-enhanced cameras, motion sensors, and remote access technology.

Fast Guard's mobile units can be deployed within hours and operate independently of local infrastructure. Each system includes:

Live-streaming and cloud-recorded video

Thermal and motion-detection cameras

Remote access via the Fast Guard App

Solar - or generator-powered options

Optional speaker alerts and lighting deterrents

"This isn't just a camera on a pole—it's a fully integrated security solution," said Dwight Gibson, CEO. "We've designed our mobile surveillance systems to deliver real-time threat deterrence, liability protection, and 24/7 visibility across the most sensitive and high-risk environments in the country."