Fast Guard Service launches nationwide Armed ATM Escort Services to protect ATM field technicians

Fast Guard Service, a provider of professional security solutions, proudly announces the official launch of its Armed ATM Escort Security Services, now available in all 50 U.S. states. Designed to protect ATM service technicians during field repairs, this new offering ensures the safety of high-value service operations in both high-risk and routine environments.

As ATM-related crimes continue to rise across the country, technicians are increasingly targeted while performing onsite repairs. Fast Guard Service is stepping in with a reliable, fast-response solution: licensed, trained, and armed escort security guards who patrol alongside technicians to deter threats and prevent incidents before they occur.

Who Needs ATM Escort Services?

National ATM repair and servicing companies

Banks and credit unions

Independent ATM deployers (IADs)

Cash management and vault companies

Retailers with on-site ATMs

Whether a technician is responding to a malfunction, restocking cash, or upgrading a unit, Fast Guard provides an armed presence and real-time oversight through its proprietary FAST GUARD APP.

Fast Guard Service uses a per-stop pricing model because our customers have expressed their content with uniform pricing throughout the nation.

Each deployment includes digital reporting, GPS tracking, live check-ins, and verified service logs—all managed through the FAST GUARD APP.

"Technicians should never feel vulnerable while doing their jobs," said Roderick C. Payne Jr., CEO of Fast Guard Service. "We designed this service to provide banks and ATM companies with peace of mind—knowing that their people are safe and their operations are protected in real time, coast to coast."

Fast Guard Service maintains a vetted network of armed and unarmed professionals available for same-day deployments in major metro areas, including:

New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, and more.