360 Privacy, Hetherington Group Form Digital Protection Alliance

360 Privacy and Hetherington Group (Hg) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding digital executive protection services for individuals seeking to safeguard their personal information, assets, and reputations.

360 Privacy provides digital executive protection services that aim to reduce online exposure and identity-related risks for high-profile individuals, including corporate executives and high-net-worth families. Hetherington Group brings more than 25 years of experience in open-source intelligence (OSINT), digital vulnerability assessments, and PII (personally identifiable information) protection and removal.

Under the new partnership, Hetherington Group’s OSINT methodologies — such as data collection, analysis, information security practices, and public records research — will be integrated into 360 Privacy’s service model. The collaboration is intended to enhance the scalability and investigative rigor of both organizations’ offerings, particularly in PII removal and data broker risk management.

Clients will be able to procure services through either 360 Privacy or Hetherington Group, streamlining deployment.

“We are proud to partner with Hg to deliver even greater value to our joint clients,” said Adam Jackson, co-founder and CEO of 360 Privacy. “Cynthia and team have built one of the best brands in the industry, leveraging their expertise in the realms of background and cyber investigations, enterprise-level due diligence, and intellectual property risk monitoring, all with the white glove experience our clients expect. Together, we will provide a new level of elite security for those with assets to protect.”

“In today’s dynamic digital landscape, true protection requires more than a single line of defense,” said Cynthia Hetherington, founder and CEO of Hetherington Group. “Partnering with 360 Privacy allows us to combine our investigative and intelligence expertise with their innovative platform, giving clients unmatched digital resilience. This alliance raises the bar for executive protection.”