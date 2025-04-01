Cozaint and ATTO Technology unveil scalable video surveillance storage solution

Cozaint Corp. and ATTO Technology, Inc. today announced the validated integration of ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T Intelligent Bridge with Cozaint MARCIA middleware. This partnership delivers a tape-based storage solution that slashes the cost and complexity of storing massive video surveillance data, tailored for organizations needing affordable, scalable retention.

Cozaint MARCIA middleware optimizes video management and storage, keeping all footage active and accessible, while ATTO’s XstreamCORE 8100T bridges up to four SAS tape drives to dual 10Gb Ethernet ports via iSCSI. This integration leverages cost-effective LTO tape technology over existing Ethernet networks.

The Cozaint-ATTO Advantage

High-resolution video surveillance generates terabytes of data daily, straining traditional storage budgets and infrastructure. The MARCIA-XstreamCORE 8100T solution addresses this with:

: Leverages cost-effective LTO tape to store hundreds of terabytes to petabytes of active video footage without performance trade-offs. Enhanced Data Management : Cozaint's MARCIA keeps video active, streamlining indexing, search, and retrieval within VMS systems.

Intelligent bridging ensures smooth handling of intense video streams in any environment. Simplified Deployment : The validated integration reduces complexity and costs associated with implementing robust surveillance infrastructure.

: The XstreamCORE 8100T connects multiple surveillance camera servers to LTO libraries over 10Gb Ethernet, effortlessly scaling to meet growing data demands. Cost Efficiency: The combined solution offers significant savings compared to traditional storage, making advanced surveillance retention accessible to more organizations.

“We are excited to partner with ATTO Technology to deliver a truly scalable solution for video surveillance storage,” said Nauzad Sadry, CTO at Cozaint Corp. “The integration of our MARCIA middleware with ATTO’s XstreamCORE 8100T Bridge provides our customers with an unparalleled combination of scalability, performance, and affordability.”

“Surveillance data is exploding, and organizations need practical, budget-friendly options,” said Tim Klein, CEO of ATTO Technology. “By combining our XstreamCORE 8100T with Cozaint’s MARCIA, we’re giving customers an easy-to-deploy tape solution that scales with their needs and keeps costs in check.”

Built for High-Stakes Retention

Perfect for airports, universities, prisons, casinos, and hospitals—where retaining over 400 terabytes of video is common—this solution leverages MARCIA’s smart retention policies and XstreamCORE’s high-speed tape connectivity. It’s a cost-effective, future-proof way to store critical, active footage over Ethernet.