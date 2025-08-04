Allegion Acquires UK-Based UAP to Expand Residential Door Hardware and Security Solutions

Allegion plc, through one of its subsidiaries, has acquired UAP Group Limited (UAP), a security solutions provider in the UK.

Founded in 1996 and based in Bury, England, UAP sells a comprehensive portfolio of residential door hardware. The UAP business brings nearly 200 patents, trademarks, and registered designs, with a reputation for innovation that’s highly aligned to Allegion.

UAP will report into the Allegion International segment, strengthening Allegion’s presence in the region, complementing Allegion UK’s non-residential portfolio there, and expanding solutions offered to the companies’ combined customers.

“This is a natural extension of Allegion’s core mechanical portfolio with highly specifiable products that will leverage our existing solutions offerings and capabilities,” said Tim Eckersley, Allegion senior vice president and president of Allegion International. “Through our go-to-market alignment, complementary channels, and sales expertise, we’ll fuel additional growth for both UAP and Allegion.”

David Jennings, CEO of UAP, will join Allegion to facilitate a smooth transition and support accelerated growth for the combined organizations.

“Bringing together UAP and Allegion adds great value for our joint distribution and customer base,” Jennings said. “We’re broadening our high-quality portfolios and creating meaningful opportunities to innovate together.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.