Allegion acquires access control software provider Gatewise

Allegion plc has acquired privately owned Gatewise Incorporated (Gatewise), a provider of smart access control solutions in the U.S. multifamily marketplace.

Founded in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, Gatewise is a software-as-a-service provider that offers a retrofit-friendly gate entry system for multifamily communities. The Gatewise portfolio features a mobile app for residents and a cloud-based management portal for property managers. It is highly complementary to Allegion’s electronic locks and Zentra multifamily access solution, bringing together expanded perimeter security with unit and common area security.

“Together, Gatewise and Zentra will bring a more complete access and security solution to multifamily properties, delivering recurring value to our customers and end users with seamless, safe experiences," said Allegion President and CEO John H. Stone.

Gatewise CEO Amit Sherman will join Allegion, helping ensure a smooth integration and working to accelerate growth for the combined businesses.

“Making community access simple while also secure is at the center of our technology,” said Sherman. “We integrate with leading property management systems, create ease of use with our app, and ultimately alleviate the pains of traditional multifamily gate access products. Looking ahead, we’re excited to serve even more multifamily communities alongside Allegion and Zentra.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.