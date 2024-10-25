AMAG Technology hosts inaugural Security Engineering Symposium Europe

AMAG Technology hosted the Security Engineering Symposium (SES) Europe conference October 17–18, 2024, in Tewkesbury, UK. Over 70 end users, integrators, and consultants from EMEA attended the event held at the Tewkesbury Park Hotel. While this event has been held in the US many times, it is the first time it has been held in the United Kingdom.

AMAG Technology President David Sullivan and Director of Sales-EMEA & APAC, James Clark, opened the symposium by welcoming attendees and sharing the new vision for the company. Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Excellence, Kyle Gordon, presented Our Customer First Journey. Keynote speaker and influencer from the Access Control Executive Brief, Lee Odess presented on Emerging Access Control Trends.

“We are thrilled to host the first-ever SES Europe and share our new company vision, roadmap, and goals with our international customers and partners,” said AMAG Technology Director of Sales—EMEA & APAC, James Clark. “To have everyone together in one room discussing the future of the industry was incredibly exciting. Leadership was available to answer questions, and the networking, camaraderie, and excitement were contagious.”

AMAG Technology Vice President of Product Management Jennifer Marx shared the product roadmap and, together with Executive Vice President of Engineering Michael Kobaly, provided a sneak peek at the company’s next generation of its Symmetry Access Control solution.

The event was held a few miles from the UK headquarters, and guests enjoyed a tour of the Tewkesbury manufacturing plant as well as short sessions about the quality assurance process and technical support department.

The SES Europe was sponsored by five technology partners: SAFR SCAN, Salient Systems, Telaeris, Wavelynx, and Zenitel.

For more information, please contact AMAG Technology, Director of Sales—EMEA & APAC, James Clark. You can learn more about the complete Symmetry Solution Suite at www.amag.com.