    1. Artificial Intelligence

    Skylar Security explores AI-human partnerships in the private security sector

    March 4, 2025
    The company is working to shape the next phase of private security without replacing the human element.
    Skylar Security, based in Atlanta, is demonstrating how automation, robotics, and AI can complement human expertise in the private security sector.

    Technology that was once limited to public law enforcement—such as robotic patrol units and drone surveillance—is now proving its value in the private sector. As such, Skylar Security is incorporating tools like Asylon's DroneDog Security Robot, which supports patrol operations with real-time monitoring and response capabilities. The company is also working with security patrol robots from SMP Robotics and other emerging technologies to shape the next phase of private security without replacing the human element.

    Skylar Security first established itself as a leading hybrid security company, blending technology with a white glove concierge approach to security in November 2023 with the launch of the proprietary Skylar App. Designed to connect clients, agencies, and security specialists, the app also promotes transparency and supports the people behind the work with tools for cash flow management, insights on best practices, and personalized coaching sessions.

    Building on this foundation, the integration of robotics, AI-driven surveillance, and advanced analytics allows for more adaptive and responsive security solutions tailored to the needs of the community.

    "To us, security is an emotion. In Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, safety is the foundation that allows people to thrive," said Jamine Moton, Founder and CEO of Skylar Security. "Our innovative hybrid approach combines the reliability of cutting-edge robotics with the intuition and empathy of human guards. The balance of technology and human connection ensures we stay people-centered while pushing the boundaries of modern security. Security is about trust—and no amount of AI can replace that."

