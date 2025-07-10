Security Industry Association Launches New “askSIA” AI Tool

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has unveiled a brand-new SIA member benefit—askSIA, a conversational AI agent designed to help users get the most out of their SIA membership, easily access SIA resources, and find the latest information on SIA’s training and courses, reports and publications, events, certification offerings, and more. SIA members can find askSIA by visiting the SIA homepage or looking for the askSIA icon in the top left of webpages.

“The Security Industry Association is thrilled to present askSIA, your AI-powered interface for everything SIA has to offer,” said SIA Senior Director of Marketing Geoff Kohl. “SIA’s dedicated volunteers and staff have worked together to produce many thousands of pages of research, best practices, guidance, and other information for security professionals, and SIA’s content depth on security and technology topics is impressive and continues to grow quickly. To help our members and the industry navigate, explore, and learn from these resources, our team has built askSIA to allow our members and the entire security industry access to information quickly.”

askSIA can be used as a search engine, a lightweight learning tool to summarize best practices, research, and other SIA resources, and a task-based tool to help you efficiently process the many thousands of pages of information. It’s also a customer service tool and more to help SIA members get the best possible experience with their SIA accounts and membership.

askSIA is exclusively trained on the SIA knowledge graph of SIA webpages, all SIA documents and resources, and all SIA videos, and the SIA team is working with our developers to make constant improvements and advancements to askSIA. Full content produced exclusively for SIA members still will exist behind a member login functionality.

Ways you can engage with askSIA include asking prompts about:

Upcoming SIA events in your area

Benefits of applying specific security technologies

Tailored information on why and how to access SIA learning

Summarization of technical topics and standards

Key datapoints and research within SIA publications

How to effectively use and optimize your SIA account

Why and how to join SIA

Information on key industry policy priorities

Usage is free and public. Get started today by entering an AI prompt on askSIA.