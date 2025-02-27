RAD announces launch of law enforcement bot RADDOG LE2

Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., offers robotic law enforcement support with the introduction of RADDOG LE2. Designed for maximum speed, agility, and real-world law enforcement operations, this next-generation robotic asset moves with fluid precision, giving officers enhanced situational awareness in unpredictable environments.

RADDOG LE2 moves with a unique wheeled propulsion system, delivering exceptional speed and agility that allows it to navigate rapidly through complex environments. Equipped with high-definition cameras, two-way communication, and real-time data streaming, RADDOG LE2 ensures that officers have a clear tactical advantage before stepping into danger.

RADDOG LE2 is built for real-world law enforcement challenges, giving officers the ability to assess dangerous situations from a safe distance. Whether deployed for hostage negotiations, barricaded suspects, hazardous material investigations, or search and rescue missions, RADDOG LE2 provides critical intelligence before officers enter the scene. With its smooth, rapid movement and precise maneuverability, it can navigate tight spaces, cross uneven terrain, and efficiently approach threats in dynamic environments.

Equipped with live audio and video streaming, RADDOG LE2 serves as an officer’s eyes, ears, and voice in the field. It can broadcast commands, de-escalate tense situations, and relay vital intelligence to command centers in real time, allowing for informed decisions that enhance officer safety and mission success.

“Law enforcement is evolving, and technology like RADDOG LE2 is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity,” said Troy McCanna, former FBI Special Agent and Chief Security Officer at RAD. “In critical incidents, intelligence and response time determine outcomes. RADDOG LE2 delivers both by providing officers with live visual and audio intelligence before they engage, reducing risk and increasing operational control. Every agency looking to enhance officer safety and situational awareness should see RADDOG LE2 in action and understand what it can do.”

RADDOG LE2 is engineered for rapid deployment and real-world law enforcement operations. It is equipped with a cellular-based remote control system, allowing officers to operate it from virtually anywhere. With AI-driven obstacle avoidance and autonomous locomotion, RADDOG LE2 can adapt to changing environments in real time, ensuring smooth navigation through complex terrain.

This high-speed robotic platform can reach speeds of up to 12 mph and is fully operational within 90 seconds of deployment. It features five integrated cameras, providing 360-degree situational awareness and livestreaming capabilities. Designed for mission endurance, RADDOG LE2 runs for 90 minutes on a single charge and is built to overcome nearly any obstacle.

“RADDOG LE2 is a stunning example of how far our technology has come,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD. “This is not just another robotic tool; it is a leap forward in law enforcement support. The speed, agility, and intelligence packed into this unit make it unlike anything agencies have seen before. At the core of RADDOG LE2 is our proprietary RADPack, driving the AI-powered obstacle avoidance, real-time situational awareness, and seamless remote operation that define this incredible platform. We are delivering a technology that will transform how officers gather intelligence, engage in high-risk scenarios, and ultimately stay safer in the field.”

Experience RADDOG LE2 on the Road

RAD is hitting the road with RADDOG LE2, bringing live demonstrations to law enforcement agencies, municipalities, and state governments nationwide. Agencies will have the opportunity to see firsthand how this high-speed, AI-driven robotic unit can enhance officer safety and tactical operations.

RADDOG LE2 is set to make a high-profile appearance at TECH DAY AT THE CAPITOL on March 5 in Tallahassee, Florida, an event organized by the Florida Technology Council that highlights tech innovation and its role in state government.

The event connects industry leaders, government officials, and law enforcement agencies, offering the perfect setting to showcase RADDOG LE2’s advanced capabilities in real-world security applications.

RADDOG LE2 will also be on display at ISC West in Las Vegas from March 31 through April 4 in RAD’s booth #21131, where attendees can experience the next evolution in robotic law enforcement support.