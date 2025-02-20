Knightscope announces multi-sector sales and fleet-wide upgrades

Knightscope, Inc. announced today new sales that will strengthen public safety infrastructure across municipalities, educational institutions, and public transit systems, continued traction in healthcare, and the achievement of an important fleet-wide upgrade milestone.

Emergency Communication Devices (ECD)

Knightscope’s authorized partner, Structure Consulting Group, will provide the City of Killingly, CT, the emergency phone system, including Knightscope Emergency Management System (KEMS), reinforcing the city’s commitment to public safety. These ECDs will utilize Verizon Frontline, seamlessly integrating with Verizon’s dedicated public safety network to provide reliable, secure, and priority communications in emergency situations.

This ensures that first responders, law enforcement, and emergency services can receive distress calls with minimal risk of service disruptions, even during network congestion or crises. By leveraging this advanced connectivity, our ECDs enhance emergency response efforts, enabling faster reaction times, clearer communication, and greater operational resilience in critical situations.

City College of San Francisco, in collaboration with an electrical contractor, is expanding its deployment of K1 Blue Light Tower emergency phones across campus. These highly visible and instantly accessible towers provide a critical lifeline for students, faculty, and staff, ensuring they can quickly connect with security personnel in case of emergencies.

Additionally, the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA) is expanding its emergency call box network, bringing the total number of deployed units to 80. Public transit systems are high-traffic environments where quick access to emergency communication is essential. Knightscope’s emergency call boxes provide an immediate connection to security and police, improving response times and overall passenger safety.

Emergency communication devices play a critical role in deterring crime, assisting individuals in distress, and improving emergency response times. With the continued expansion of Knightscope’s technology across various sectors, more communities, schools, and transit authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure public safety.

Autonomous Security Robots (ASR)

Knightscope is proud to announce the successful completion of its fleet-wide upgrade, having fully replaced all K5 v3 Autonomous Security Robots in the field with the enhanced K5 v5 model. With 14 additional clients now upgraded to the latest 5th generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot, we have achieved our stated goal of modernizing 100% of eligible units—all without any incremental cost to our existing clients.

These advanced robots serve a diverse range of sectors, including distribution centers, retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, high-tech corporate campuses, industrial real estate, and casinos, delivering cutting-edge AI-driven security solutions.