SuperCom accelerates U.S. expansion with law enforcement agency contracts

SuperCom, a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has secured multiple electronic monitoring contracts with county sheriff agencies across South Dakota and Kentucky. SuperCom has signed seven contracts in South Dakota and two in Kentucky, with more agreements expected as the company continues to expand its footprint in the region. These deployments will feature SuperCom's advanced PureOne technology, known for its real-time GPS tracking, robust communication capabilities, and dependable performance in both urban and rural environments.

Securing South Dakota

This achievement marks SuperCom's first entry into South Dakota, further strengthening its presence in the United States. South Dakota is the fourth new state SuperCom has entered since August 2024, underscoring the company's accelerating expansion and ability to swiftly penetrate new markets.

"We are excited to introduce our innovative PureOne technology to South Dakota sheriff agencies and support their mission to enhance public safety," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Our rapid entry into new territories reflects the increasing demand for reliable, advanced monitoring solutions and highlights our commitment to delivering real value to law enforcement agencies across the U.S."

Mr. Trabelsi added, "The growing adoption of our PureOne solution underscores its unique ability to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement. By delivering high-quality, innovative solutions, we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner in advancing public safety technology nationwide."

Enhancing Public Safety in Kentucky

By fostering direct partnerships with government agencies and delivering tailored solutions, SuperCom further strengthens Kentucky's public safety infrastructure with proven tools designed to enhance offender monitoring and support rehabilitation efforts.

"We are thrilled to deepen our engagement in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a region where SuperCom has already established roots. These new wins reflect not only our competitive edge in technology but also the trust we've built through our prior achievements in the state, including the deployment of our PureProtect domestic violence monitoring solutions. Our growing presence in Kentucky is part of SuperCom's broader U.S. expansion, where we continue to introduce innovative public safety technologies that address the evolving needs of agencies and communities," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"This recent success, accompanied by a stream of new contract wins, highlights the momentum we're experiencing across the U.S. as we strengthen our position as a leading provider of electronic monitoring and public safety solutions. It is gratifying to see our innovative technologies not only replace competitors but also make a measurable impact on public safety. These contracts reaffirm our ability to deliver tailored, high-quality solutions while supporting agencies in achieving their missions effectively," Ordan concluded.