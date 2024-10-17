SIA urges FCC to protect security devices under Spectrum proposal

The Security Industry Association (SIA) recently submitted a comment to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opposing a petition to reconfigure the Lower 900 MHz Band, which is depended upon for Z-wave and other security device and alarm system communications, as well as electronic access control devices and a wide range of other radio frequency operations relied upon across industries.

Under current FCC rules, licensees that operate in the Lower 900 MHz frequency (from 902-928 MHz) are required to demonstrate through field tests that their systems do not cause unacceptable levels of interference to Part 15 devices, which are not typically afforded interference protection. Many of these Part 15 devices support critical consumer security functions, such as Z-wave technologies that integrate smart home devices into security alarm systems; cameras that provide real-time management or remote access across a larger range or one with significant facility interference; and electronic access control devices relied upon for public and community safety and security in residential, institutional, and commercial buildings.

The petition up for comment would restructure the 902-928 MHz spectrum, granting an exclusive nationwide license to NextNav to facilitate a terrestrial position, navigation, and timing (TPNT) network meant to be a backup to GPS systems. This restructuring would grant 15 of 26 MHz on the band to NextNav, leaving only 11 MHz, or 41% of the band, remaining for shared use. NextNav also seeks to eliminate the regulation requiring their TPNT system to not cause harmful interference to Part 15 devices in the Spectrum, effectively pushing all remaining use into the smaller range, overcrowding the spectrum, and potentially disrupting security devices.

On September 4, 2024, SIA submitted a comment to the FCC opposing the NextNav proposal. The letter concluded that, among other significant disruptions, “interference to Part 15 devices could have an adverse impact on technologies that are critical to keeping our nation’s infrastructure protected and our public safe.” Among other concerns raised, SIA argued that if these systems are prevented from alerting 911 of incidents, for example, this could effectively negate any value that the backup TPNT system would provide.

View the full letter in the FCC docket here.

SIA also joined a large coalition of industries that would be affected in a joint submission led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which can be viewed here, and supports the Alarm Industry Communications Committee comments, available here.