TSA Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Checkpoints

Your next trip through airport security could be a little smoother thanks to a major change by Transportation Security Administration. Depending on the airport, you may no longer be required to remove your shoes when going through security checkpoints, according to multiple reports.

CBS News reports the change is already underway at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. Travelers at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and at Los Angeles International Airport also reported being able to keep their shoes on during screenings.

TSA has yet to formally confirm the change, but NBC News reports that the relaxation of the rule could expand nationwide soon. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reposted a social media post linking to a story about the changes, seemingly confirming the news.

"Big news from @DHSgov," Leavitt wrote.