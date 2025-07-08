TSA Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Checkpoints

Your next trip through airport security could be a little smoother thanks to a major change by Transportation Security Administration. Depending on the airport, you may no longer be required to remove your shoes when going through security checkpoints, according to multiple reports.
CBS News reports the change is already underway at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. Travelers at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and at Los Angeles International Airport also reported being able to keep their shoes on during screenings.
TSA has yet to formally confirm the change, but NBC News reports that the relaxation of the rule could expand nationwide soon. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reposted a social media post linking to a story about the changes, seemingly confirming the news.
"Big news from @DHSgov," Leavitt wrote.
In a statement issued Monday, TSA said it and the Department of Homeland Security “are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture.”
Passengers have had to remove their shoes while going through security since 2006. The rule was instituted after a man failed to ignite a homemade shoe bomb during a 2001 flight from Paris to Miami.
Since then, only passengers with TSA PreCheck were sparred from having to remove their shoes at security.
©2025 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit mlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.