TSA Solicits Industry Input on “Checkpoint of the Future” Screening Solutions

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) to seek industry input on creating a "Checkpoint of the Future" via turnkey screening solutions for the Screening Partnership Program (SPP).

Part of a broader initiative to "modernize" the airport experience, this call for innovation focuses on fully integrated systems that combine artificial intelligence (AI), automation, biometrics, and remote screening capabilities. In particular, the TSA is interested in solutions that support TSA PreCheck digital ID verification and remote image analysis.

The goal is to improve the passenger experience without compromising safety. The TSA aims to achieve this using cost-efficient solutions that maintain compliance with safety and security standards while using automation to reduce reliance on manual labor during security screenings or baggage checks and streamline workflows.

"TSA is constantly looking for innovative private sector solutions to enhance security and improve the passenger experience at TSA checkpoints," said TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. "Homeland Security Secretary Noem recently announced TSA's elimination of the mandate for passengers to remove their shoes. This effort will continue to drive a golden age of travel for future innovations by allowing private sector organizations to submit ideas or solutions that will help make airport screening faster, more secure, and easier on the traveling public."

Vendors interested in making a proposal have until August 1, 2025. Submissions should detail technology architecture, operational strategies, and compliance with TSA design standards. Responses will inform future pilots and acquisition strategies.

Questions and submissions can be directed to TSA's Phillip Smith at Contracting and Procurement: [email protected]