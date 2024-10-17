SIA names 2024 recipients of Lippert, Progress, and Insightful Practitioner awards

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named John Nemerofsky as the 2024 recipient of the George R. Lippert Memorial Award, an honor presented annually to a distinguished individual for long-term, selfless service to the security industry and to SIA. Nemerofsky will be presented with the award on November 20 during the 2024 SIA Honors Night celebration.

John Nemerofsky is a beacon of leadership in the security industry. With a remarkable career spanning over 25 years, he has dedicated his career to advancing the innovation and integration of security technology—protecting the people, facilities, and reputations of enterprise clients nationwide. As a trailblazer in security integration, Nemerofsky is shaping the future, safeguarding enterprises, and inspiring the next generation of security professionals.

In 2019, he assumed the role of chief operating officer at SAGE Integration, a national security integration provider operating across 62 major U.S. metro areas and boasting a team of over 19,000 installer partner specialists. Under Nemerofsky’s strategic guidance, the company has become a formidable force in the security industry. During his tenure at Niscayah—now Stanley Security Systems—Nemerofsky was instrumental in the organization’s growth to over $1 billion in revenue.

Beyond his role at SAGE, Nemerofsky is deeply engaged in the security industry on multiple fronts. He sits on the boards of PSA and Security Sales & Integration Magazine and is chairperson of the SecurityXchange, highlighting his commitment to driving industry advancements. John contributes quarterly columns to Security Business Magazine, sharing his expertise for the betterment of the industry.

Nemerofsky serves on the SIA Board of Directors and is chair of SIA’s Member Engagement and Experience Committee. As vice chair for the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST), he is committed to nurturing the next generation of security professionals. Nemerofsky’s volunteer leadership extends to his championing of SIA’s training, certification, and standards programs, including the SIA Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP), the Security Project Management (SPM) training, and the Certified Security Project Management (CSPM) certification program. He has ensured that all SAGE’s project managers are CSPM certified, supported SIA events, scholarships, and other offerings, and encouraged his team’s active involvement in programs like Securing New Ground (SNG) and the SIA Human Resources Working Group. Notable for his industry contributions, Nemerofsky has been honored with a number of prestigious awards and is a frequent speaker at SIA events, including delivering sessions at ISC West and SNG and presenting the first-ever Security Technician of the Year Awards at ISC East 2023.

“SIA’s Lippert Award recipients represent the very best and most dedicated in our industry, with no better example than John Nemerofsky, and we are thrilled to recognize John as this year’s honoree,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “A truly kind person, John stands out in the security industry as a driving force in innovation, business excellence, and leadership and as a generous contributor of time, expertise, and goodwill through his active involvement in SIA, in other industry programs, activities, and initiatives, and in the larger community. We thank him for his impactful service to our industry, his commitment to giving back, and his passion for growing the security talent pipeline and fostering the next generation of industry leaders, and we look forward to celebrating him and his outstanding achievements at SIA Honors Night.”

Recognized for his outstanding industry contributions, Nemerofsky was awarded the PSA Captains, Hang 10, and High Ride awards at the PSA Convention in 2023. He also received SIA’s Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award in 2024. Away from the professional arena, John finds fulfillment in giving back to the community. Away from the professional arena, Nemerofsky finds fulfillment in giving back to the community. As a proud graduate of the Fox School of Business at Temple University, he stays abreast of the latest industry trends, continuously expanding his knowledge to stay ahead in the ever-evolving field of security technology. As a board member of Mission 500, Nemerofsky dedicates his spare time to philanthropic endeavors, further solidifying his commitment to making a positive impact.

“Thank you to my SAGE Integration family for your unwavering support and to the entire Security Industry Association—Don Erickson, your staff, and your board of directors for your dedication and partnership,” said Nemerofsky. “Thank you to Aiden O’Brien and the FAST Board for all your energy and passion and to Mission 500’s Tracy Larson and Janet Fenner for your generosity and drive to help children and families in need. Finally, a special thanks to my wife, Holly, for always bringing energy, enthusiasm, and brilliant ideas as we work together to make our industry better every day.”

SIA’s Lippert Award is named in honor of George R. Lippert, who dedicated more than 20 years of his life to SIA and the security industry. When evaluating candidates for this award, SIA’s committee considers nominees’ long-term service to SIA and the security industry, the impact of their efforts on behalf of SIA and the industry, and the integrity, leadership, and diplomacy displayed in their industry dealings.