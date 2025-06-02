OneTel and TouchTone partner to deliver SMS Mobile Messaging Services

OneTel Security, in partnership with TouchTone Communications, today announced the launch of its new real-time SMS mobile messaging services—including Rich Communications Services (RCS) where available—tailored specifically for the alarm, life safety, and security industries.

Engineered for mission-critical applications, this solution enables secure, interactive, and compliance-ready A2P (application-to-person) messaging to support alerts, monitoring, and emergency communications. The service seamlessly integrates with dispatch systems and monitoring platforms, significantly enhancing the speed and effectiveness of time-sensitive communications.

With RCS capabilities, customers can elevate their messaging experience through branded interactions—incorporating logos, names, colors, verified sender information, reply options, multimedia (images, audio, video), and performance tracking such as delivery, read, and click-through metrics.

“Our partners, such as OneTel, need communication tools they can depend on,” said Pino Bio, President of TouchTone Communications. “This SMS solution was built with their needs in mind—fast, secure, and always on.”

Common industry use cases include:

Security alerts and emergency notifications

Automated alarm and dispatch messaging

Critical incident communications

On-call and recall staff alerts

Payment reminders and confirmations

Routine internal communications

Promotions and customer engagement

“Both OneTel and TouchTone have a shared mission to support organizations where every second counts,” said Sascha Kylau, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at OneTel Security. “By integrating real-time SMS and RCS messaging into our communications suite, we’re equipping alarm, life safety, and security providers with the tools they need to ensure urgent messages are seen, understood, and acted upon without delay.”