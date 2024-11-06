Sascha Kylau, OneTel Security, recipient of top TMA award

The Monitoring Association (TMA) had the distinct honor to recognize the exceptional contributions of longtime volunteer and leader Sascha Kylau, vice president of sales, OneTel Security, LLC., with the presentation of the 2024 Stanley C. Lott Memorial Award. TMA President Steve Butkovich presented the much respected and esteemed volunteer with the award, TMA’s highest honor, at the 2024 TMA Annual Meeting on Oct. 9th in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I was humbled when presented with this great award. I was also honored to be standing among some of the greatest contributors in our industry, many of whom are my own mentors and those I have looked to for guidance and support throughout my career,” stated Kylau. “They have taught me the meaning of getting involved and giving back to the industry that I so enjoy being a part of! TMA and its members truly are one big family working together for the betterment of our industry.”

The Stanley C. Lott Memorial Award, established in 1991 to honor its namesake, a dedicated leader and past president, recognizes exceptional long-term TMA leadership and support. In presenting the award to Kylau, TMA President Butkovich highlighted some of the considerable contributions the awardee has made to the organization. Over the past two decades, Kylau has actively served on TMA’s Technology, Government Relations, and Standards Committees, as well as the Alarm Industry Communications Committee (AICC). He was the former co-chair for the Technology Committee and currently serves as co-chair of the AICC.

“Sascha’s been a passionate, engaged, and energized contributor to TMA for many years,” observed TMA President Butkovich. “In that time, he has consistently dedicated his time, knowledge, and talents to the advancement of his professional peers and industry, asking nothing in return. I was deeply honored to present this award to him.”

For more information on this award, including past honorees, please visit TMA’s website.