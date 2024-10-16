Mitel adds critical event management solution to its portfolio

Mitel today announced that it is officially launching Mitel Critical Event Management (CEM) as part of its portfolio. Previously available under Unify as a bespoke offering, the solution will now be available for direct customers on a broader basis, with initial availability in the UK and Germany. The product gives organizations new emergency response capabilities and ensures business continuity in high-stress situations.

Organizations are constantly at risk from critical events, from cyberattacks to hurricanes. To mitigate the effects of a disruptive incident, they must plan for a rapid and effective response, protecting people, assets, and business operations. Through digitalization and automation, the solution allows businesses to collect risk data, manage incidents as they unfold, and conduct detailed analysis after the event.

Mitel Critical Event Management builds upon Mitel’s strategy, focusing both on frontline workers—including first responders and law enforcement—as well as knowledge workers—and addresses the specific critical event management needs of vertical industries with a deeply integrated and tailored solution.

Developed with Mitel’s partner Everbridge, the Mitel CEM platform is a tried-and-tested, modular platform designed to provide a seamless approach to managing risks, incidents, and emergencies. Features include:

Easy integration with existing infrastructure: CEM can plug into existing environments, helping customers break down operational silos, streamline workflows, and drive greater operational efficiency. Even more important, time to resolution is reduced during critical events, minimizing disruptions and mitigating risks.

Numerous mission-critical use cases: Organizations can never predict the emergencies they will have to respond to, be it a supply chain disruption or a fire. The CEM solution leverages AI to analyze thousands of data sources to identify potential threats in real-time and enables customers to deal more effectively with emergency scenarios with a variety of tools like alerts, alarms, and multi-channel communications across voice, video, text, and images.

Flexibility and affordability: Customers can choose the modules they want from 350 different integrations to cater to their specific organizational needs and only purchase the parts of the solution they require.

Compliance: Customers can rest assured that their CEM is conducting risk analysis and automating regulatory reporting requirements. This is true for sweeping regulations like GDPR as well as industry-specific regulations. For example, CEM provides support for Martyn's Law, which mandates publicly accessible venues and locations to consider the threat of terrorism and put in place appropriate mitigation measures, or DORA, the Digital Operational Resilience Act, which creates a regulatory framework for EU financial institutions on digital operational resilience.

Mitel Discovery Services: Mitel supports customers through their project, from identifying their needs and challenges through to defining the appropriate CEM modules to be deployed for their organization.

“Critical events are an existential threat to any business. Organizations looking to safeguard their viability need to invest in technology that allows them to plan for worst-case scenarios and respond swiftly and effectively before they escalate. The Mitel Critical Event Management Platform allows organizations to ensure the safety of staff, enhance resiliency, and avoid substantial financial losses or operational setbacks from a poorly handled critical event. Unlike most other event management products, our CEM offers an all-in-one platform, combining everything from advanced risk intelligence and communication to collaboration and coordination capabilities. This enables greater efficiencies and an easier user experience at an extremely stressful time,” said Martin Bitzinger, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Mitel.