Motorola Solutions introduces hybrid cloud call handling with VESTA 911

Motorola Solutions today announced VESTA Hybrid, a new offer that unifies the power of Assist AI, advanced Radius Mapping, and cyber resilience with VESTA 911 call handling software for Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) across the U.S.

"911 is a service our communities expect to always be just one call away, and VESTA Hybrid is designed to accelerate the modernization of 911," said Todd Piett, Senior Vice President, Command Center and Cloud Solutions, Motorola Solutions. "We're bringing the advantages of the cloud to the vast majority of U.S. PSAPs that continue to host their 911 infrastructure on-prem today.”

The SaaS solution integrates the full feature set of RapidDeploy Radius Mapping directly into the VESTA software suite and equips call handlers with Assist AI to support real-time call transcription, translation, evolving call summaries, and the resolution of non-emergency calls.

PSAPs will also have access to cyber threat monitoring, detection, and response services, as well as cloud failover should a hurricane or other disruption jeopardize a PSAP’s on-prem infrastructure. Notably, since the beginning of 2024, the Public Safety Threat Alliance has documented several cyberattacks against U.S. PSAPs that have resulted in a full 911 system shutdown.

"Across Utah, we’ve seen the power of Motorola Solutions' NG911 technologies in reducing misrouted 911 calls and accelerating our emergency response times," said Tina Mathieu, Executive Director, Utah Communications Authority. “Our call handlers will soon be able to transcribe and translate calls using Assist, send callers a link to livestream videos or share photos with 911, and use the feature set of Radius Mapping to receive more precise caller location data. These technologies give our PSAPs the ability to respond to calls faster and with better intelligence, so important details don’t get lost while the caller is in crisis.”

“Radius Mapping and our 911 call handling solutions on their own support hundreds of millions of people in North America today,” said Piett. “You have an exponentially more powerful capacity to save emergency response time by adding access to the power of AI, the ability to field calls through a cloud web interface for remote work, enhanced service continuity, and protection against rising cyberattacks.”

Motorola Solutions will exhibit VESTA Hybrid and related NG911 technologies at booth #210 during the National Emergency Number Association’s (NENA) annual show, June 21-26 in Long Beach, California. Follow along at #NENA2025.