AlertMedia adds Incident Response capability to its AI platform

AlertMedia today announced the launch of Incident Response, a powerful addition to its AI-enabled platform designed to help organizations mitigate risks and resolve incidents faster. AlertMedia’s Incident Response addresses these gaps by delivering a powerful suite of tools that enables security and business continuity teams to activate response plans, assign tasks, streamline communication, and provide real-time visibility into incident response and resolution all from a single, integrated interface.

“In the moments that matter most, organizations need more than just awareness of the situation—they need to act quickly and in unison,” says Christopher Kenessey, CEO at AlertMedia. “With Incident Response, we’re equipping customers with fully complementary, new capabilities to improve coordination and visibility into resolving incidents so they can drive better outcomes and ensure continuity across their businesses.”

Available immediately worldwide, AlertMedia’s Incident Response offers a wide range of benefits, including:

Centralized Incident Management: Launch incidents, assign responsibilities, and coordinate communications in one place.

Tailored Task Lists: Build scenario-specific playbooks and assign tasks to ensure nothing is overlooked.

Geofencing and Impact Mapping: Visualize affected areas and monitor people and assets during an incident.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Enable teams like Legal, IT, and Ops to contribute to incident response with tools that require minimal training.

Role-Based Access and Mobile Readiness: Ensure team members can act from any device.

After-Action Analysis & Reporting: Capture decisions, actions, and lessons learned to strengthen future responses.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.alertmedia.com/products/incident-management/.