Vantiq and NTT DATA collaborate to enhance disaster response with AI

Vantiq and NTT Data today announced an enhanced collaboration to integrate advanced AI capabilities into D-Resilio, NTT DATA's disaster information coordination platform. Starting in April 2025, this AI-powered integration will improve real-time situational awareness and optimize emergency response strategies, helping communities take decisive action during disasters.

"This is just the beginning. Climate change is fueling more frequent, intense disasters, and traditional response systems can't keep up," said Vantiq co-founder and CEO Marty Sprinzen. "Every delay costs lives. D-Resilio proves that AI-powered intelligence can turn reactive crisis management into real-time, proactive response—enabling faster, smarter decisions when they matter most.

"Real-time intelligence isn't optional—it's critical. The ability to anticipate crises, act instantly, and save lives at scale will define the future of public safety. That future isn't hypothetical—it's happening today."

D-Resilio was first launched in 2023 to support municipalities in streamlining disaster response efforts. To further expand its capabilities, NTT DATA has introduced the concept of a "Digital Timeline," which leverages AI to transform disaster response plans from static, pre-written documents into dynamic, real-time action plans. This evolution enables emergency managers to not only monitor unfolding disaster events but also receive AI-driven recommendations on the best course of action based on the latest conditions.

"First responders, emergency teams and public safety officials are on the front lines, carrying the responsibility of protecting communities. With generative AI, they can predict risks, act in real time, and make faster, more informed decisions—turning chaos into control when it matters most."

By integrating VANTIQ's real-time Generative AI (GenAI) platform, the system will now:

Detect and process real-time environmental changes, continuously updating emergency timelines.

Provide data-driven action recommendations, reducing reliance on manual decision-making.

Optimize future response strategies using AI-powered learning from past disaster events.

While initially designed for government agencies, the AI-enhanced Digital Timeline has broad applications, including corporate business continuity planning (BCP) and other sectors requiring real-time crisis management.

With this partnership, NTT DATA and VANTIQ aim to scale the D-Resilio platform across industries, enabling more organizations to benefit from cutting-edge AI in disaster preparedness and response.

"When disaster strikes, there's no rewind button. The fires in Los Angeles and floods in North Carolina proved that reaction time is everything—and right now, it's entirely too slow," Vantiq's Sprinzen continued. "Emergency teams need real-time intelligence—especially during a crisis—if they're going to be successful in these high-pressure, rapidly evolving situations. With Generative AI, Vantiq and NTT DATA are turning information into action at the speed of crisis, ensuring first responders can react decisively, not defensively, when every second counts."