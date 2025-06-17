Data Center Fire Safety Market Projected to Surpass $3B by 2034

The global market for data center fire detection and suppression systems is expected to grow from over $1.4 billion in 2024 to more than $3 billion by 2034, according to a new report from Global Market Insights.

Growth in the sector is being driven by the rapid global expansion of cloud computing, AI, edge computing, and high-performance computing infrastructure. As data centers — especially hyperscale and colocation facilities — become larger and more critical to business operations, fire safety has emerged as a top priority. These facilities house valuable IT assets and systems that are susceptible to fire hazards from electrical faults, overheating, or hardware failures.

The consequences of fire-related downtime are costly, with even brief outages costing hundreds of thousands of dollars per minute. In response, data center operators are increasingly turning to intelligent, AI- and IoT-enabled fire safety systems that offer real-time monitoring and faster incident response. This includes aspirating smoke detection systems, multi-sensor units, and suppression technologies that can differentiate between smoke and dust to reduce false alarms.

In 2024, fire suppression systems accounted for approximately 50% of the market, underscoring their importance in protecting critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, room-level fire protection systems — which offer localized suppression in individual server rooms or rack spaces — captured more than 61% of the deployment market, reflecting a growing preference for targeted protection strategies.

North America remains the largest regional market, with projections indicating it will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2034. Growth in the U.S. is being driven by the expansion of data center infrastructure and increasing demand for fire safety systems capable of meeting strict regulatory requirements while supporting high-density, always-on operations.

The full Global Market Insights report is available here.