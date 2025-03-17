Ranger Fire and Security targets Northwest expansion with first acquisition of 2025

Ranger Fire and Security has today announced its first acquisition of 2025, with McGoff & Vickers Fire & Security Systems (MGV) becoming the latest business to join the rapidly growing Ranger Group.

Run by industry specialists and service business experts, Ranger brings together high-quality fire and security (F&S) businesses in partnership to share industry expertise and resources and boost cross-selling opportunities.

Founded in 1925, the Northwest-based F&S business MGV has a long history of providing high-quality fire protection services within both the private and public sectors. It currently boasts a wide range of high-profile clients, including hospitals, councils, and educational facilities. With a hugely loyal customer base, MGV has a 95% recurring revenue stream based on maintenance relationships, which aligns closely with Ranger’s guardrails.

Later this year the company celebrates its centenary anniversary, as it continues to enhance security for its customers through a range of products including fire, intruder, CCTV, electrical, and data cabling networks installations.

MGV has also been a National Security Inspectorate NACOSS Gold Contractor since the 1970s, achieving the NSI’s highest technical standards. As a security specialist in the North-West, MGV will complement the existing fire alarm services at Ranger and enhance the group’s multidiscipline and cross-selling capability. The team will work with other companies in the Ranger Group to increase efficiency, skills, and knowledge while delivering work to existing customers on a wider scale.

As part of this acquisition, and like previous businesses that have joined the Ranger Group, MGV will continue to operate under its current name but will work closely alongside Syncro Fire and Security to further enhance Ranger’s mission in delivering a one-stop shop for its Northwest customers.

Gerry Bates, Managing Director of Syncro, said, “We know McGoff & Vickers really well by reputation, and they have an excellent reputation gained with their many long-standing customers, providing the North-West with the high-quality fire and security needs it requires.

“Working closely with Syncro under the Ranger umbrella, we will work together as a team to enable McGoff & Vickers and Syncro to delight our current customer base and to reach a wider range of customers. I’m looking forward to working with the MGV team to enhance our offering to customers across the North-West.”

Ian Teader, Group Managing Director of Ranger Fire and Security, said, “MGV is well known to me, and its business model aligns closely with what we are looking to achieve at Ranger. To have a business join with such a strong reputation and history is testament to Ranger’s pull in the market. Furthermore, for the business to be a 95% maintenance-led business is an incredible opportunity for Ranger to build out their services alongside the other businesses that we have in the Northwest”.

Mark Giardelli, Managing Director of McGoff & Vickers Fire and Security Systems, said, “Joining the Ranger Group and working closely with Syncro is a huge opportunity for MGV and its customers. This will enable MGV to further expand the business, as well as give clients greater access to a full range of quality fire and security services through cross-selling initiatives.

“Collaborating with other companies allows for an expansion in services to existing clients while also reaching new customers. The plan is to work closely with other Northwest-based businesses to increase resources, skills, and knowledge to the area.”

The announcement builds on Ranger Fire and Security’s previous acquisitions of AFIL, Ignis Fire Protection Ltd, Syncro Group Ltd, IPH Fire Solutions Ltd, Fire Door Specialists Ltd, KSS Fire Suppression, and Secureshield Ltd which together have helped Ranger to enhance its offering in all key areas of fire and security services, such as fire detection and alarms, extinguisher maintenance, passive fire and security services.

Since launching in Q1 2024, with backing from the private investment firm Hyperion Equity Partners, Ranger has embarked on a mission to establish itself as the leading one-stop solution provider in the fire and safety sector, offering a comprehensive range of services through both regional and national operations and providing a seamless customer experience. Funding for the acquisition was provided by ThinCats.