NAPCO appoints Dan Cummings as Southeast Regional Sales Manager

NAPCO Security Technologies is proud to announce the appointment of Dan Cummings as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast Territory, covering Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Southern Virginia. Dan joins NAPCO with a strong background in security sales and partner development, known for his hands-on approach, technical expertise, and customer-first mindset.

In this role, Dan will lead sales initiatives, dealer support, and distribution growth across the region, bringing NAPCO’s product lines and support to integrators and security professionals.

“We’re excited to have Dan onboard; his experience and energy are a great match for our Southeast partners, and we’re confident he’ll drive continued success in this growing market.” Said David Sperber, Director of Sales, Fire & Security, South.

To connect with Dan Cummings, please contact him via email at [email protected] or by cell at 631-921-2926.