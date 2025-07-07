DMP Celebrates 50 Years in Business

“One of the challenges was they had to interleave their homework with their work here. They were running back and forth from Drury to the office,” said Rick. David added, “If we had an hour between classes, we would come and clock in. We kept that Benton-Kimbrough road hot.”

This panel was followed by an interview with the Britton family: Rick and Jan and their children, Jeff Britton and Mandy Tucker. They shared heartwarming stories of what it was like growing up as part of DMP. “On Saturdays, we would look forward to going to DMP,” said Mandy. “They had a desk,” Rick added. “And they would come play office.”

“It’s been great because I’ve gotten to work in pretty much every department since high school,” Jeff said. “To learn so much from everybody I’ve worked with… I know that’s very unique.”

Two keynote speakers were featured. Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope, discussed the partnership DMP and Convoy of Hope have shared since 2011 and the charitable impact that has come from it. Convoy of Hope has expanded from providing food to 115,587 children a day to 639,000. Their business training program for women has grown from 650 to 61,000 women a year. They provide agricultural training to farmers. From reaching 125 farmers in 2011, that program now trains 39,000 farmers a year. They’ve also significantly expanded disaster response and community outreach.