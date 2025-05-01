Carmine Schiavone, Percheron Capital Team on Fire/Life-Safety Venture

Carmine Schiavone, a seasoned executive in the fire and life-safety industry, has partnered with Percheron Capital to launch a new fire and life safety platform backed by the private equity firm.

The platform seeks to be the partner of choice to best-in-class fire and life safety companies that share a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and cultivating a strong, people-centric culture of teamwork, safety, training and career development, according to an announcement.

Prior to partnering with Percheron, Schiavone led the largest fire and life-safety business in North America at Johnson Controls and Tyco International. During his tenure, the company generated billions in annual revenue and produced best-in-class technician retention and safety metrics while acquiring leading fire and life safety companies and driving industry-leading organic growth.

Additionally, Schiavone served as CEO at SavATree, a leading tree, shrub and lawn care services company, where he and his team completed dozens of acquisitions over five years. His three decades of leadership experience in the fire and life-safety industry and track record of transformational growth fueled by acquiring high-quality services businesses provide a compelling foundation for Percheron’s fire and life-safety platform.

“We are thrilled to work with Carmine to build a market-leading fire and life safety platform,” said Chris Collins, co-founder and managing partner of Percheron. “Throughout his career, Carmine has cultivated high-performing, unified cultures that translate to exceptional results. We believe the fire and life safety space is resilient with multiple industry tailwinds driving growth, and we look forward to partnering with like-minded, high-quality companies to accelerate their growth and expand their delivery of mission-critical services to more customers and communities across the country.”

Schiavone comments, “It is a privilege to support trusted fire and life-safety companies in providing essential services that protect lives and property daily, and I am focused on cultivating the talent and culture of our field technicians and team members by providing them with the technology, training and support they need to accelerate their careers while delivering exceptional customer service.”

Fire and life-safety business leaders interested in partnership opportunities can contact [email protected] or visit percheron.com/FLS.

“I am confident we will become the employer, provider and acquisition partner of choice and help exceptional companies accelerate growth while protecting the legacy and culture that have driven their success to date,” says Schiavone.