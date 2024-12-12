TMA opens applications for 2025-2026 Louis T. Fiore Electronic Communications scholarships

The Monitoring Association (TMA) is pleased to announce that the application period for the inaugural Louis T. Fiore Electronic Communications Scholarship is now open. The scholarship is open to anyone studying an electronics curriculum, specifically electronic communications, or software development related to electronic communications, regardless of financial need. Students seeking such a degree in electrical engineering or an associate degree in electronics at any nationally accredited educational institution may apply. Established in 2022, the scholarship honors Mr. Fiore’s enduring contribution to the alarm industry and the Alarm Industry Communications Committee (AICC) and is intended to promote careers in electronic communications. The application deadline is February 28, 2025.

The winner will be selected by a panel of TMA leaders and members, including its namesake, Lou Fiore. The announcement and presentation of the scholarship will be made at TMA’s 2025 Annual Meeting in Palm Springs, CA, in early October.

For more information on this scholarship and application, please visit TMA’s website.